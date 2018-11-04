Vail Pass closed eastbound; Highway 24 closed both directions

5:29 p.m. Vail Pass is closed, I-70 eastbound at MM 176 due to accidents. No estimated time of reopening.

5:10 p.m. Highway 24 is closed in both directions between Leadville and Minturn due to adverse conditions, reports Colorado State Patrol. Unknown time for re-open.

The pass was closed from 2 to 4 p.m. earlier Sunday. Chain laws are in effect for truckers, passenger vehicles are asked to observe traction laws.