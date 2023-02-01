 Vail Pass reopens following avalanche mitigation | VailDaily.com
Vail Pass reopens following avalanche mitigation

Update: I-70 at Vail Pass is back open in both directions for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at 12:18 p.m. The pass closed at approximately 11 a.m.

