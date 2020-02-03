Vail Pass reopens following closure, heavy snow still hitting Vail
UPDATE 7:07 p.m. Vail Pass has reopened. Please drive carefully.
Interstate 70 over Vail Pass is closed for safety. A combination of a storm system from the Pacific Northwest and a trough of cold air from the north are expected to bring a fresh shot of winter to much of Colorado over the next few days.
Call 511 or check cotrip.org for updates.
This story will be updated.
News
