Vail Pass closed in both directions

UPDATE: An Eagle County alert issued at 9:56 a.m. states that Vail Pass is closed eastbound at mile marker 180 in East Vail and westbound at mile marker 190 at the top of Vail Pass. There is no estimated time of reopening.

An Eagle County alert issued at 9:53 a.m. states that there is a traffic incident at westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 185 on Vail Pass. Vail Pass is closed at westbound mile marker 190 for safety closure. Expect delays and use caution in the area.