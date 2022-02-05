Vail Pass project likely to receive more federal funding in bridge package

The bridges of Vail Pass between mile markers 180 and 186 have been suffering a beating since the late 1970s when Interstate 70 was completed, a project considered to be a nationally significant feature of the interstate highway system. Those bridges are likely to receive funds under new legislation.

CDOT/Courtesy image

When funding from the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reaches Eagle County in the coming year, many bridges on the Federal Highway Administration’s radar will no longer be in need of fixing.

Colorado Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Peter Lombardi will provide recommendations on which Eagle County highway bridges should receive funds from the funds. And for now, Lombardi said, the top project would have to be the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project, which began in August.

CDOT received a $60.7 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant in 2020 to kick off the $164 million project and the first objective – a reconstruction of an emergency truck ramp at mile point 182 – was completed in November. The project then entered a shutdown phase until early April to minimize impact on the ski season.

During that shutdown, President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act providing, among other things, the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, with $26.5 billion carved out to fix U.S. bridges over the next five years.

On Vail Pass, “There’s a couple structures that are already being designed to get replaced,” Lombardi said, making those bridges the most obvious recommendation for funding in Eagle County.

Vail Pass, between mile markers 180 and 186, includes a series of bridge structures which contain notable crash patterns, including a high concentration of incidents on concrete barrier bridges during inclement road conditions . The bridges there were constructed in 1977, part of a project considered to be a nationally and exceptionally significant feature of the Federal Interstate Highway System.

Vail Pass contains a unique retaining wall design from Frank Lloyd Wright’s design firm and was also the first mountain pass to contain a dedicated bike path running alongside an interstate in Colorado.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Today, however, two of those Vail Pass bridges are listed in poor condition according to the Federal Highway Administration’s most recent data. Lombardi agreed those bridges are among the top priorities for CDOT.

But just because those Vail Pass bridges have been denoted on the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program as being in poor condition, “that doesn’t mean they’re unsafe,” Lombardi stressed. “It’s just a rating used to figure out funding and how we prioritize.”

Bridges listed as fair will receive funds for preservation work, and bridges denoted as poor will receive funding to fix or replace the bridge. The FHA currently has 14 bridges listed in poor condition in Eagle County.

A few of those 14 bridges, however, have actually been replaced in recent years.

Lombardi said there are a couple discrepancies between CDOT’s records and those listed for the public to view on the FHA database in Eagle County. Bridge Road in Vail and High Street in Red Cliff both underwent bridge replacements in 2019, despite being listed on the highway administration’s list of bridges in poor condition, Lombardi confirmed. Lombardi said the inspection schedule of the bridges could be contributing to the lag in the updates.

“These bridges are inspected every two years, so there’s a constant flux of data that flows in and out,” Lombardi said.

Regardless of the details, the bridge funding has been applauded by Eagle County’s Congressmen, Rep. Joe Neguse, who advocated for the bridge funding throughout 2021.

Neguse told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee he found enthusiastic support for the funding among those closest to the issue.

“I want to thank, in particular, the staff of the transportation infrastructure committee, who have been so incredible to work with,” he said.

A spokesperson with Neguse’s office said the funding will likely include a channel for local governments and CDOT to apply. CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said as the guidelines of the grant process are released the department will release more info on which bridges will be targeted.

“The goal at this point is to use this money in part for improving bridges that are already part of projects that are in the pipeline,” Thatcher said. “But there may be other opportunities, too.”