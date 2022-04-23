I-70 westbound reopens over Vail Pass, eastbound remains closed

Traffic starts to stack up on Vail Pass Saturday afternoon as heavy snow falls.

Emily Peterson/For the Vail Daily

8 p.m. update: Interstate 70 in the eastbound direction over Vail Pass is now open. The westbound lanes of the interstate remain closed for multiple accidents.

Call 511 or check cotrip.org for updates.

7 p.m. update: Interstate 70 over Vail Pass is closed in both directions because of wintry weather and safety concerns. The interstate closed at around 3:18 p.m. Saturday due to snowy conditions.

The westbound lanes are closed between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass summit, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are closed in Vail at exit 176, according to CDOT.