I-70 at Vail Pass reopened
UPDATE: Vail Pass reopened in the eastbound direction at 5:05 p.m., according to a message from Eagle County Alerts. Please drive safely.
Vail Pass closed eastbound at approximately 1:02 p.m. Please use caution in the area.
Minturn development plan could add 181 units to town
Greg Sparhawk, along with partner Jim Comerford, have proposed a large development of fairly small homes for the north side of Minturn, near the town’s railroad yards. The partners are under contract with Union Pacific Railroad for the property, which is across Minturn Road — also known as County Road.