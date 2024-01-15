Vail Pass, U.S. Route 24 both closed Monday morning

11:15 a.m.: U.S. Route 24 is closed in both directions between Interstate 70 and Jacktown Road, about two miles northwest of Leadville.

Original story: Vail Pass is closed for safety concerns and will be closed for avalanche mitigation through the morning on Monday, Jan. 15, according to an Eagle County Alert.

The closure will extend between mile markers 180 and 190 and alerts will be sent when the road reopens.

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation was clearing a slide on U.S. Route 24 near Dowd Junction early Monday. The road is closed as of 10 a.m. between Forest Service Road 762 and Eagle River at Mile Point 149.

A 10:05 a.m. alert described multiple accidents across the county and encouraged people to consider not traveling.

This story will be updated.