Vail Pass to close at 9 a.m. Monday morning for avalanche mitigation

Traffic takes to I-70 in Vail on Sunday during a snowstorm. The highway will be closed Monday for avalanche mitigation work.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

VAIL — The Vail Pass section of I-70 between exit 176 and 195 will be closed for about an hour in both directions on Monday.

The closure is scheduled to start at about 9 a.m. and is being carried out so crews can conduct avalanche mitigation work in the area. Avalanches have been known to cover Vail Pass in the section known as the narrows near mile point 188.

Vail Pass was also closed during the 6 o’clock hour on Monday for a vehicle recovery and saw numerous closures on Sunday as a blizzard blasted the area.

All real-time updates will be posted on COtrip.org .