Vail PD: Dumpster case not a sex crime

VAIL — No sexual allegations were made by the 31-year-old local woman who was found in a dumpster with her hands zip tied at 5:37 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, police said Wednesday, March 28.

As the investigation continues into the puzzling case, Detective Sgt. Luke Causey said Vail Police are currently pursuing a lead.

Video will be examined from all buses that drove past the dumpster on Tuesday evening, Causey said, adding that the bus driver did not notice anything suspicious as the Sandstone bus passed the dumpster at approximately 2:08 a.m. Tuesday.

The dumpster is located across the street from one of a few bus stops in the neighborhood and is used by residents of the Lions Mane Phase II condominiums.

The woman was discovered by a man out for an early morning walk on Tuesday, Causey said.

"He wasn't sure if she was injured and didn't want to move her," Causey said. "That's what we recommend, especially if there's a suspicion of injury."

Vail Police and the Vail Fire Department responded.

"One of our cops and a couple of our fire fighters got into the dumpster and put her on a backboard before we took her out, just to prevent any injury," he said.

The woman's injuries turned out to be just scratches and scrapes, but upon finding her, she was unable to talk, due to "shock and cold," Causey said.

Once at the hospital and warm, the woman was able to talk to police. They were not able to put a number on how long she was in the dumpster, aside from the evidence to suggest she was in there "long enough to be cold," Causey said.

Her last known whereabouts were near 142 Beaver Creek Place in Avon at about 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26. There was no indication of a sex assault, Causey said.

Police are now pursuing a lead.

"We have interviewed some people, and we're not willing to either rule them out or name them as a suspect yet," he said. "Currently we only have an investigative lead and some folks to talk to."

The morning walker who found the woman is not a person of interest in the case.

"He's not suspected of any wrongdoing," Causey said.

A full report on the incident will be made public upon conclusion of the investigation.