Vail police arrest four for burglary, stolen vehicles

The Vail Police Department arrested four men involved in two linked cases of stolen vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police responded to a report Tuesday night that a black electric scooter had been stolen from the Ski and Snowboard Club on the 500 block of Vail Valley Drive, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The scooter was parked outside of a garage when it was stolen by suspects driving a white rental van who were later located on surveillance video, according to the release.

Later that night, police found the occupied van on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure with the stolen scooter inside.

As a result, Matthew Curtis, 41, and Michael Russo, 28, were charged with second degree burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Russo was also charged with four counts of criminal possession of a financial device after police found that he had credit cards that were not in his name, according to the release.

This incident ultimately led to the arrest of two more men who were there that night.

A blue-green pick-up truck that was reportedly stolen from Silverthorne was seen in the same area of the scooter theft Tuesday, but the driver fled before police could investigate further, according to the release.

Police located the stolen truck at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday driving through the main Vail roundabout and began following the vehicle as it traveled westbound on I-70 before exiting at West Vail.

The driver of the truck refused to pull over.

Officers established a perimeter around the West Vail neighborhood and, ultimately, found the truck abandoned at the end of Garmisch Drive.

With the assistance of Avon Police, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and multiple calls from the public with information on the suspects, Vail Police Officers found both men that were in the stolen truck, according to the release. The men were located separately, on foot.

The two men, Logan Lancaster, 24, and Jordan Ray Butler, 33, were arrested on multiple warrants from the front range, including multiple failure to appear in court warrants as well as theft, shoplifting, probation violation and trespassing.

They were also charged with several new charges and investigators are working with the Silverthorne Police Department to bring additional charges of burglaries, thefts and criminal possession of financial devices, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Sergeant Justin Liffick at jliffick@vailgov.com or 970-479-2200.

