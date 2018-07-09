Vail police arrest one suspect in motor vehicle thefts; others being sought

VAIL — At approximately 3:43 a.m. Monday, July 9, Vail Police arrested one suspect on aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespassing and multiple drug charges. Police believe the suspect is a member of a group of four that traveled to Vail from the Lakewood area specifically to break into vehicles and steal valuables.

Police are currently aware of eight vehicles that were broken into as well as two stolen vehicles. Both of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. The crimes occurred between East Vail and the Lion's Ridge Apartment complex, spanning nearly the length of the town's boundaries.

Vail Police are currently searching for the remaining suspects. The cases are active with open investigations. Police are asking that anyone who believes their vehicle may have been broken into, or anyone who may have information about the suspects to call Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at 970-470-2372 or lcausey@vailgov.com.