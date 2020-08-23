Vail Police arrest suspect following stabbing on Saturday

Police arrested Brian Albert Wibergh, 51, of Vail, and charged him with first degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, harassment and animal cruelty.

Vail Police Department

Vail Police officers were dispatched Saturday at about 4 p.m. to a report of an armed person at Buffehr Creek Park, located at 1953 N. Frontage Road. Upon investigation by police, Brian Albert Wibergh, 51, of Vail, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, harassment and animal cruelty, according to a release by police.

When officers arrived on scene, a male was observed with a stab wound to his right-side torso, the police report says. The victim was taken to Vail Health to receive medical treatment for the injuries, which were not life-threatening.

If you have any further information related to this incident, call Investigations Sgt. Justin Liffick at 970-479-2346 or jliffick@vailgov.com.