Vail Police arrest suspected bike thief in Lakewood

Vail Police detectives have arrested Aaron Alexander Moore, 31, on suspicion of stealing two high-end bicycles in Vail in June.

On June 23, the Vail Police Department took two separate reports of bicycles that were stolen overnight. The first was a Trek FX 3 hybrid bicycle which was secured on a bike rack on a vehicle, parked at the Sun Vail Condominiums. The bike rack and locking mechanism were damaged during the theft. The second bicycle reported stolen was a GT Force Pro mountain bike, which had been taken from a front porch at the Timber Ridge Village Apartments.

The owner of the GT Force located his bicycle for sale on a Facebook Marketplace listing in Lakewood and notified Vail Police. Detectives were able to contact the seller and arrange to purchase the bicycle. During the operation the bicycle was recovered, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Vail detectives then arrested Moore, who lives in Lakewood, with assistance from the Lakewood Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Moore was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center for five outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants and charged with criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and two counts of theft stemming from the Vail Police investigation. The GT Force mountain bike was successfully recovered and returned to its owner.

During the investigation, information was obtained on the location of the Trek FX 3 bicycle and detectives are working to recover it.

The Vail Police Department urges residents and guests to secure valuables and report any suspicious activity immediately. Those with additional information related to this incident are asked to contact Detective Angela Sommer at asommer@vailgov.com or at 970-479-2201.

All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.