Vail police asking for help from the public in solving burglary spree

Vail police are seeking information about this man.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred over the past 10 days. Six burglaries have taken place that have similar fact patterns and appear to have been committed by the same person.

The burglaries have happened on Beaver Dam Road, West Meadow Road and Vail Road. Most of the homes have been unoccupied for an extended time which makes narrowing the time of each incident difficult.

The suspect was captured on several video systems and police detectives are working to collect those videos. The video that has been collected shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a grey hoodie, bright blue shorts, white socks and black shoes. Jewelry, cash, electronic equipment and construction equipment was taken.

The Vail Police Department encourages all residents to lock their doors and call police if they see suspicious activity. Property management companies are also encouraged to check any residences that have been unoccupied for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is urged to contact detective Lachlan Crawford at 970- 479-2134 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-8500.