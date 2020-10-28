Vail Police Chief Henninger assumes new role on international board

Dwight Henninger is sworn-in to the executive board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in the role of first vice president during a virtual ceremony Oct. 23.

Special to the Daily

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger has been sworn into the executive board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in the role of first vice president. Henninger, who was sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 23., will become president in Sept. 2021.

“It is an honor to be able to represent the policing profession and work toward solutions during this difficult time in our country,” Henninger said in news release.

The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, committed to shaping the future of the policing profession. With more than 31,000 members in over 165 countries, the IACP is a recognized leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the IACP has been serving communities worldwide by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing through advocacy, research, outreach and education.

As part of the 16-member executive board, Chief Henninger will provide valuable expertise, represent the diversity of the global policing community and help guide the future of the IACP.

“The members of the Executive Board exemplify commitment to the association’s values and to the policing profession,” said IACP Executive Director Vincent Talucci. “Chief Henninger brings a wealth of experience and commitment that will undoubtedly assist the association and its membership as we continue to be the gold standard for training and leadership development. I am thrilled to work with Chief Henninger in the years to come.”

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson is equally appreciative of Henninger’s vast contributions.

“The town of Vail is incredibly proud to have our chief of police serving on the executive committee of the IACP and thank Chief Henninger for his commitment to both the association and to the Town of Vail for the past 19 years,” Robson said. “We are fortunate to have such a well-respected national leader a part of our own team here in Vail and congratulate Chief Henninger on being elected to first vice-chair,”