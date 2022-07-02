Vail police chief lauds new federal gun legislation

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger is the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

Dwight Henninger believes the Second Amendment and “reasonable due process” for gun owners can coexist. That’s why Henninger supported a recent federal gun law, the first since 1994.

Henninger’s voice travels farther than just Vail, where he’s the longtime police chief.

About the new law Elements of a recently enacted federal gun law include: $750 million for states to implement “crisis intervention” programs.

Closing the “boyfriend loophole.”

States are encouraged to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system.

Henninger this year is the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. In that role, Henninger and other police chiefs lobbied Congress to pass the recent bill. The police chiefs were joined in that effort by the Fraternal Order of Police, a police officers union.

Management and labor came together on this,” Henninger said.

Congress passed the bill in late May, and President Joe Biden on June 25 signed the bill into law.

“It’s gratifying to see Congress make some positive movement,” Henninger said. “It’s been 28 years since they passed a significant gun law.”

Henninger said gun violence is one of the nation’s biggest public safety threats.

“It’s not just school shootings, which are terrible, but it’s every night,” Henninger said.

Henninger called the bill a small step — “1,000 bites of the elephant” — due to its providing money for red-flag laws that allow “extreme risk protection orders.” Those orders can take firearms from someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Henninger said a 2019 red flag law in Colorado has shown some success, particularly in preventing suicides. Henninger noted that about half of all U.S. gun deaths are people taking their own lives.

Henninger added that Colorado has taken many steps now being included into federal law.

“It’s important to see what’s working,” he said. “It makes sense to try to look at what’s being accomplished here.”

The new federal law also strengthens the existing background check system that all gun buyers now go through for purchases from federal firearms license holders.

That system is “only as good as data the states put in,” Henninger said. The new law can help encourage states to enter that data, he added.

Another significant element of the new law is the elimination of the “boyfriend loophole.”

Those convicted of violent crimes against their spouses can be prohibited from owning or buying firearms. For an unmarried couple, the violent person could still own and purchase firearms before the passage of the law.

Henninger noted that everyone in the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police “100%” respects the Second Amendment.

“This is about prohibited purchasers (and violent behavior),” Henninger said. In the case of people in short-term crisis, Henninger added that “the Second Amendment and reasonable due process can coexist. This is not about somebody taking your guns.”