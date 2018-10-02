Vail Police Department recognizes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink badges

VAIL — In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Vail Police Department will wear pink badges throughout October.

It's personal for them, In December 2011 the Vail PD family lost Sgt. Robyn Fetterolf to her fight against breast cancer. Education, early detection, treatment and research have become a cause that is near and dear to the department member's hearts, the Vail PD said.

The officers will pair the badges with pink undershirts while in uniform.

The Vail Police Department is doing it to support the 260,000 women and men annually diagnosed with breast cancer.