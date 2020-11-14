Vail Police Department seeking help in shoplifting case

The Vail Police Department is seeking help from the public in investigating a shoplifting case. The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the KidSport retail store located at 122 E. Meadow Drive in Vail Village.

Surveillance footage shows two males entering the store and are seen looking at children’s winter clothes, including two Spyder Boys Leader winter jackets valued at $199 each. One of the males had entered the store with a reusable bag and is suspected of placing the coats in the bag and leaving without paying. The second male is seen assisting with selection of the jackets and then moving to the other side of the store to distract the clerk.

Vail Police Department | Special to the Daily

Shoplift-2-1

If you can identify the individuals shown in the photographs or have any information on this incident, message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Officer Kyle Pletcher at kpletcher@vailgov.com.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.