Vail Police Department terminates officer, who faces charges of harassment following arrest

Members of the Vail Police Department arrested officer Adam Bloom on Wednesday without incident following an incident at Local Joe’s Pizza on Saturday, March 25, according to a town press release.

The town release states that Bloom, who had been with the department for less than a year, has been terminated.

An investigation into the incident is still underway, and the town didn’t release any additional details. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Vail Police Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-477-3409.

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.