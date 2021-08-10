Vail Police Department to host open house

The Vail Police Department’s “family-friendly open house” will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Vail Municipal Building

The Vail Police Department is hosting an open house on Saturday afternoon, complete with tours, demonstrations, free ice cream and a bouncy castle.

The “family-friendly open house” will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Road, according to a recent press release.

“The purpose of this event, as it is with many events, is to build a stronger relationship with our community,” Sgt. Christopher Botkins of the Vail Police Department said in a written statement Tuesday. “By opening our doors, we hope to increase the public’s understanding of our equipment and resources, while having an open and honest conversation with them.”

Vail police officers, as well as detectives and dispatchers, will provide tours of the building and demonstrations of the department’s “tools of the trade,” featuring equipment used by the Eagle County Special Operations Unit, Vail Communications Center, police detectives, crime scene technicians and code enforcement officers.

Events like the one on Saturday are held to build trust and dispel potentially negative views of police that community members might get from watching national news, Botkins said.

“There are so many misconceptions about what equipment and resources we have and what rules and regulations we must abide by, so hopefully the conversations we’ll have on Saturday will dispel some of those misconceptions,” he said. “The plan moving forward is to hold more and more events like this to continue the conversation.”

Squad cars will be on display for the public’s viewing along with the Mobile Command Unit recently used in the Sylvan Lake fire, according to the release.

Kids can enjoy a bouncy castle and free ice cream sandwiches. The department will also offer ski, snowboard and bike registration during the event.

For more information, reach out to Botkins at 970-479-2222 or email him at cbotkins@vailgov.com .