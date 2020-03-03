Vail police investigate reported fraud, theft at Gorsuch Ski Café

VAIL — Police are looking for a man and woman suspected in a Vail Village theft.

The pair walked into the Gorsuch Ski Café at approximately 2:30 p.m., Feb 19. While in the store, located at 254 Bridge St. in Vail Village, the woman tried on several articles of clothing, including a Goldberg one-piece ski suit valued at $1,113.

Police say the man and woman used fraudulent techniques to leave the store with the ski suit without paying.

Vail police are asking anyone with information about these people or this incident, to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.