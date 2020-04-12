Vail police investigating Evergreen burglary, theft
Vail police are asking for information about three people stemming from a theft from a local hotel.
On Sunday, April 5, two males and one female entered the Evergreen Lodge in Vail located at 250 S. Frontage Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. and stayed until about 1:30 a.m. That’s when the three are alleged to have stolen tools and a computer valued at $770.
The three individuals then walked out of the hotel and left in an unknown vehicle toward the Main Vail roundabout.
Anyone with information is asked to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.
