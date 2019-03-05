Vail police investigating fatal accident Tuesday morning on I-70

VAIL — At 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Vail Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 181. Upon arrival, officers determined an SUV had collided with cement barriers and drove off the bridge, landing on Bighorn Road.

A 31-year-old male driver from Rifle and a 31-year-old male passenger were found in the vehicle. The passenger was transported to Vail Health with significant injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are not being released until relatives can be notified. The accident remains under investigation.