Vail Mountain Rescue searching for 52-year-old snowmobiler in Camp Hale
Vail police have confirmed that a search-and-rescue effort is underway in the Camp Hale area of Eagle County for 52-year-old Randy Baker, who went missing while snowmobiling with a friend.
Using a signal from Baker’s phone, Vail police determined he was last active in the Camp Hale area. At that point, the department rescinded an alert that went out to people in the Vail area to be on the lookout for Baker, and Vail Mountain Rescue began a search effort in the Camp Hale area to locate Baker.
Police were optimistic that he would be found, based on the cell phone signal.
If you have any information about Baker, contact the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.
Avon to consider joining long list of towns that don’t observe Columbus Day
As of Columbus Day 2019, 12 states have either changed the name to Indigenous People’s Day or stopped observing the holiday altogether, and more than 100 cities, towns and counties across the country have done the same. The Avon town council will look at the issue at their Jan. 14 meeting.