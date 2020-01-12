Vail Mountain Rescue searching for 52-year-old snowmobiler in Camp Hale

Vail police have confirmed that a search-and-rescue effort is underway in the Camp Hale area of Eagle County for 52-year-old Randy Baker, who went missing while snowmobiling with a friend.

Using a signal from Baker’s phone, Vail police determined he was last active in the Camp Hale area. At that point, the department rescinded an alert that went out to people in the Vail area to be on the lookout for Baker, and Vail Mountain Rescue began a search effort in the Camp Hale area to locate Baker.

Police were optimistic that he would be found, based on the cell phone signal.

If you have any information about Baker, contact the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.