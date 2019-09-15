Vail burglar confessed, says he was working alone

Edgar Alonso Saenz-Lopez

Special to the Daily

The Vail Police Department Investigations Unit arrested Edgar Alonso Saenz-Lopez of Gypsum on Saturday in connection with a rash of residential burglaries in Vail.

Saenz-Lopez confessed to the crimes, said Detective Lachlan Crawford of the Vail Police Department, and said he was working alone.

The 30-year-old has been charged with six counts of second-degree burglary, theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

The burglaries occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 13 in the area near Meadow Drive. Crawford says the burglarized houses were selected at random.

“It wasn’t anyone that he had done work for; he wasn’t tied to the houses in any way,” Crawford said. “He just picked an area in Vail. He said ‘People in Vail have money, and I was hard up for cash.'”

Vail police reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area, locating an image of the suspect running through the backyard of one of the targeted residences several times with various suspected stolen property. The image was released to the public in an effort to identify the suspect.

Vail police detectives then executed a search warrant at the residence of Saenz-Lopez and recovered numerous pieces of stolen property.

Crawford said stolen items included an electric skateboard, a pressure washer, bike and other recreational items.

“He wasn’t trying to sell any of it,” Crawford said. “He gave a lot of it away to family members and stuff … he was giving it to people in various parts of the state, he told us where it all is, we’re just in the process of trying to get it back.”

Saenz-Lopez is in custody at the Eagle County jail.

Residents are encouraged to continue to lock their doors and contact police if they see anything suspicious.