Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar.

One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of time and was transported to Vail Health with moderate injuries before leaving without cooperating with hospital staff or police. The second victim suffered significant head injuries and was flown to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Investigating officers have determined the two victims who were transported to hospitals were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening inside Red Lion with another group. The victims were eventually asked by staff to leave the establishment but remained outside in the patio area. When the second group left the Red Lion, another altercation ensued. The members of the second group left the scene after the fight and returned to their condo nearby. Officers and detectives were able to locate the group and identify the offenders in the hours following the incident.

Jesus Iban Meraz, 42, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault and was transported to the Eagle County Detention Facility.

After further consultation with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, additional warrants were obtained for 46-year-old Alonso Meraz from Odessa, Texas, and 30-year-old Cody Ross from Lubbock, Texas, for Third Degree Assault. Alonso Meraz and Cody Ross had left the area before the warrants could be served.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Those who may have witnessed or have any additional information related to this incident are asked to contact Detective Greg Schwartz at gschwartz@vailgov.com or at 970-479-2201. All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.