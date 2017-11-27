Vail police, other agencies, help Special Olympics athletes at Tip a Cop event

VAIL — Officers from the Vail Police Department, as well as personnel from other area law enforcement agencies, will be serving tables at Lancelot restaurant in Vail Village Friday, Dec. 1 as part of the national Tip A Cop program. Officers will use the event to help serve the restaurant's dining patrons and to solicit voluntary donations to support programs sponsored by Colorado Special Olympics. Other participating agencies include the Avon and Eagle police departments, Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol.

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger says the restaurant's contribution is extremely generous.

"This is a great example of law enforcement and the private sector teaming up for a good cause," he said. "We would encourage anyone looking for a good meal and a good cause to make their dinner plans with us."

The dining event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the steak and seafood restaurant, located at 201 East Gore Creek Drive.

In addition to the Tip A Cop program, the local agencies are active in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, which is an international series of torch relays in which law enforcement officers carry the "Flame of Hope" for Special Olympics athletes.

For more information, call Henninger, 970-479-2218.