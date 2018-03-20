Vail Police participate in Click it or Ticket seat-belt compliance program

VAIL — The Vail Police Department is taking part in the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign. The first enforcement period is from Monday, March 26, through Sunday, April 1. The next period is Tuesday, May 22, through Monday, June 4, and the final period is Tuesday, July 17, through Monday, July 23.

Following the campaign last year, more than 90 percent of drivers in Vail were found to be wearing their seatbelt. The state average in Colorado is 82 percent.

The Vail Police Department will be working approximately 18 hours of patrol time solely dedicated to seat-belt enforcement during this time period.

The seat belt law for adults requires the driver and front seat passengers to buckle up. The law is a secondary offense, meaning a driver must be stopped for another offense before receiving a ticket for a seat-belt violation. The minimum fine is $65.

The Air Bag & Seat Belt Safety Campaign of the National Safety Council, in conjunction with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state highway safety offices, law enforcement agencies and the National Transportation Safety Board, conducts the national Click It or Ticket mobilization.

Questions about the Vail Click It or Ticket campaign can be directed to Officer Mike Bindle at 970-479-2200.