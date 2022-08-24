Vail police recover bikes taken in recent thefts

Vail police have recovered seven bicycles taken in a recent string of thefts.

Police on Aug. 10 arrested 25-year-old Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia of Avon in relation to several bike thefts that occurred in Vail over the preceding weeks. Since the arrest, Vail detectives followed up on the investigation and were able to link seven different cases to Garcia. Detectives were able to track down, recover and return all seven bikes to their owners, all undamaged and in the same condition they were in whe taken. Bikes were recovered from Gypsum, Leadville, Aspen, Snowmass and Steamboat Springs. The total value of the bikes recovered was $11,600.

In most of the cases, the bicycles were sold via Facebook Marketplace from fake user profiles that had only recently been created. Those profiles had very little to no profile information and only a few, or sometimes no, photos or friends. Vail Police encourage the public to reach out to law enforcement if they suspect that an online social media account or transaction may be suspicious or would like help in verifying the property they may be purchasing is not stolen. People can call 970-479-2201 and ask to be connected to an officer who can help them.

The Vail Police Department also encourages anyone who regularly uses a bicycle in Vail to take advantage of the town’s bike registration program. Registering a bike with the department can help with recovery if it is stolen. Officers will record the serial number and identifying characteristics, then store the information in its system, so owners don’t have to remember those details if an incident occurs. The bike registration form can be obtained on the town’s website .

If you have additional information related to these incidents or any other bicycle thefts in Vail, contact Detective Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2209 orgschwartz@vailgov.com .