Vail police release details from investigation into fatal auto-pedestrian accident

The Vail Police Department released new information Tuesday in its ongoing investigation into the fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the Lionshead parking structure on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 21, accident investigators from the Vail Police Department and Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle involved in the incident, a 2015 Subaru Outback. The purpose of the warrant was to obtain a technical inspection of the vehicle and to download the vehicle’s internal computer to provide any data that would assist in the investigation.

Both the technical inspection and the downloading of the vehicle’s internal computer revealed no issues with the vehicle, according to investigators. The vehicle was in good working condition and all the vehicle systems were operating properly. The vehicle’s onboard computer also revealed no indication of impact.

The driver, a 42-year-old EagleVail resident, remains cooperative with the ongoing investigation.

A local boy, Lewis Browning, 11, was fatally injured in the accident, which occurred at 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 13. Police along with responders from Vail Fire and Emergency Services and Eagle County Paramedic Services arrived on scene to find Browning unresponsive, and life-saving medical attention was immediately initiated. Browning was transported to Vail Health and succumbed to his injuries.

Items honoring Lewis Browning line the wall in the Lionshead Parking Structure near the location where the 11-year-old Eagle boy was struck by a vehicle and killed on Jan. 13.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The Vail Police Department initiated an accident investigation, comprised of Vail Police personnel that have received specialized training in accident investigations, including auto-pedestrian accidents. Police are asking that any witnesses that have not been interviewed to please contact Sgt. Randy Braucht at rbraucht@vailgov.com or 970-479-2339 to provide any further details.