Vail Police respond to fake bomb threat in West Vail condo complex, second local fake threat in two weeks

Anyone with information regarding the bomb threat in Vail, Saturday, April 21, is asked to contact Vail Police Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at 970-470-2372.

If you know something, say something

VAIL — A fake bomb threat closed a West Vail street for three hours Saturday night, Vail Police said.

The fake threat was phoned into dispatch at approximately 6:38 p.m. Saturday, April 21, claiming that there were four pressure cooker bombs in a condominium complex on Garmisch Drive in West Vail.

The caller claimed that if ransom was not paid, all four bombs would be detonated.

Vail Police and Fire departments were on the scene in less than two minutes, joined quickly by Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Special Operations Unit and Jefferson County Bomb Squad.

The phone call was recorded, tracked and the owner of the phone located, Vail Police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the call was placed fictitiously, and that the phone's real owner did not authorize it or know about it, Vail Police said.

Recommended Stories For You

Vail Police quickly determined that there was no threat to the public.

Garmisch Drive was closed from approximately 6:40 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. while the incident was being investigated.

Public Safety alerts were sent advising voluntary evacuations on all of Garmisch Drive, and mandatory evacuations of the affected condominium complex.

No arrests have yet been made, and the case remains under investigation as police try to determine who made the call.

Second fake threat in two weeks

A fake bomb threat closed a U.S. Highway 24 through Minturn for more than four hours a week ago Saturday night, April 14.

That caller phoned the threat to dispatchers, saying a bomb had been planted on the bridge on Minturn's Cemetery Road, leading the Little Beach Park.

There wasn't a bomb, said the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Still, Minturn residents were ordered to "shelter in place," stay in their homes or wherever they were at the time, while local law enforcement officials and first responders sorted it all out.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.