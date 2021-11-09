Vail police seek help in identifying suspect in recent car theft

The Vail Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect (pictured here) in the recent theft of a car from the Vail Transportation Center.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

The Vail Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the recent theft of a car from the Vail Transportation Center.

A red 2001 Chevy Blazer with Louisiana license plates was stolen from the Vail Transportation Center at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A suspect in the theft can be seen on surveillance video wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes, according to a press release sent Monday.

The suspect later returned to the Vail Transportation Center and could be seen leaving in a silver Honda Civic with “heavy front-end damage, including a completely smashed windshield,” according to the release. The vehicle had a Colorado license plate reading “BTL604.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was seen driving is asked to message the Vail Police on Facebook, contact Detective Greg Schwartz at gschwartz@vailgov.com or Detective Brian Flynn at bflynn@vailgov.com or by calling 970-479-2201.