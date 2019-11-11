Vail Police seek information about man who burned flag on Bridge Street

Vail Police are looking for information about the man seen in this surveillance photo.

Special to the Daily

At approximately 1:11 a.m. on Monday, the Vail Police Department responded to a report of an American flag being burned on Bridge Street in Vail Village. The flag had been hanging outside a business. A surveillance photo has been released by the department of an individual who may have information related to the vandalism.

If you have any information in reference to this incident or if you can help identify the person in the surveillance photo, please contact Sgt. Justin Liffick at 970-479-2346 or jliffick@vailgov.com.