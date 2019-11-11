Vail police seek information about motorcycle theft

Vail Police are seeking information about this car.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Police Department is releasing surveillance photos from the Solaris parking garage as it seeks assistance from the public in locating a 2005 to 2010 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee. The owner of the vehicle may have information related to the theft of a 2017 KTM 250 XC motorized dirt bike which was stolen from the Solaris garage, located at 141 East Meadow Drive in Vail Village, at approximately 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The vehicle has two Denver Broncos stickers located in the lower corners of the rear windshield. The license plate on the vehicle is an unknown Colorado temporary plate. The male party shown in one of the surveillance photos was driving the vehicle.

If you know the identity of the driver, have any information on the location of the vehicle or any other information about the theft, please contact Detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com or 970-389-4402.