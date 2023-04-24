Vail Police seek information on damage to West Vail properties

At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the Vail Police Department responded to a report of damage to property in the 2300 block of Upper Traverse Way. Four separate units had damaged windows consistent with being struck by a small projectile, most likely a BB.

Officers spoke to a witness on Chamonix Lane that observed several young boys with a BB gun playing in a vacant lot across the street from the damaged homes. The Vail Police Department is attempting to identify the children to ensure the parents are aware of the incident and prevent future damage or injury.

The Vail Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying anyone involved in the incident. Those with information are asked to contact Officer Mark Coe at 970-479-2201 or at mcoe@vailgov.com .