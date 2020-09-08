Vail police seek witnesses, suspects in graffiti vandalism

Graffiti has been found over the past several weeks in locations throughout Vail. After reviewing the surveillance video where the graffiti was discovered, two males were identified as possible witnesses. These males were seen in the area and may be able to provide details on the suspects.

If you can identify the individuals shown in the photographs or have any information, message the Vail Police on Facebook or email Officer Jose Balderas, jbalderas@vailgov.com.