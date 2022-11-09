Vail Police seeking additional information in death investigation

Vail Police are seeking any additional information related to the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City. Hull was found deceased in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9 in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 interchange on the East Vail bike path.

Vail Police detectives, with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been actively following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death. The cause of death has been classified as undetermined.

The Vail Police Department is again seeking any information from the public who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of Friday, July 8, around 7:30 p.m., in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride.

Hull was wearing a red “Pink” brand shirt, dark blue jeans, and black hiking shoes. Hull may have also been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange on-ramp.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.