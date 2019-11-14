Vail police seeking good Samaritans who helped unconscious woman

VAIL — The Vail Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the good Samaritans who helped transport an unconscious woman to Vail Health hospital in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 13. Information about the circumstances surrounding her discovery could aid police in the investigation to determine how her injuries were sustained.

Police were notified by Vail Health at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday upon the arrival of the 35-year-old patient, who was suffering from severe head injuries. She had been transported to the emergency room by the good Samaritans after her discovery in the 2400 block of Garmisch Drive in West Vail. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was airlifted to a hospital in the Denver Metro area for medical care.

The Vail Police Department would like to speak to these good Samaritans and thank them for their efforts. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or can help put investigators in touch with these good Samaritans, call Detective Randy Braucht, 970-479-2339 or email rbraucht@vailgov.com.