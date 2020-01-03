Vail police seeking potential witnesses to New Year’s Day assault

To provide information The Vail Police Department is attempting to identify the witnesses in the surveillance photos to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Randy Braucht 970-479-2339. Tips can also be submitted electronically to The Vail Police Department is attempting to identify the witnesses in the surveillance photos to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Randy Braucht 970-479-2339. Tips can also be submitted electronically to rbraucht@vailgov.com

Vail police are asking for help in tracking down suspects from an early-morning assault that occurred in Vail Village on New Year’s Day.

Police are looking for potential witnesses and have released surveillance images of men who, police believe, may have seen something. The photos of the potential witnesses were downloaded from multiple surveillance cameras in the area before, during and after the assault.

The assault took place at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 1. Police responded to a report of an assault near the 150 block of East Meadow Drive, adjacent to the Village Center complex. Officers found a 23-year-old male unconscious and lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services along with Eagle County Paramedic Services were there in moments. The man was stabilized at Vail Health Hospital before being transported to a Denver-area hospital.