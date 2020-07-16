Vail police seeking suspects in bike and vehicle thefts

In the early morning hours of July 9, several high-end bicycles and a vehicle were stolen from the Red Sandstone, West Vail and Vail Village areas.

Security video from several of the incidents show three male parties, who may have information on these crimes, traveling in what is believed to be a gray 2007-2010 Toyota Highlander.

A second related vehicle appears to be an older model black Toyota 4 Runner with a roof rack, bike rack and cargo box. If you recognize the vehicles, pictured individuals or have any information on these crimes, email pd_detectives@vailgov.com or call 970-479-2201 and ask to speak with detectives.