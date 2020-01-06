Vail police seeking suspects in Jan. 2 vandalism incident of ice sculpture

The Vail Police Department on Saturday was notified of vandalism that had occurred to one of the Winterfest ice sculptures located along the Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village.

Surveillance footage shows that at approximately 10:13 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, three individuals can be seen in the area for several minutes, followed by images of one of the individuals repeatedly kicking a sculpture causing it to fall and ultimately be destroyed.

The loss is estimated at $2,000. The Vail Police Department is seeking the identity of the individuals recorded on the surveillance footage as they may have information related to the incident.

Contact the Vail Police Department via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VailPD/ or email Detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com if you have any information that can aid in this investigation.