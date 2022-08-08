Vail Police seeking suspects in jewelry, bicycle thefts

Vail police believe these two men are the suspects in a recent string of bicycle thefts in Vail Village and Lionshead.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

With Interstate 70 only moments away from either of Vail’s resort villages, it’s long been easy for thieves to make a quick getaway. But it looks like a pair of bike theft suspects are hanging around.

The Vail Police Department is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible for nine bicycle thefts from Vail Village and Lionshead since July 28. A release from the town originally pegged the total of missing bikes at 12, but Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney said that three of those bikes may have been taken by mistake.

Three tips The Vail Police Department has a few tips for protecting yourself, including: Lock up your gear, even if you’re just leaving it for a few moments.

Register your gear — bikes, skis or snowboards — with the Vail Police Department. The registration form is available on the town’s website.

— bikes, skis or snowboards — with the Vail Police Department. The registration form is available on the town’s website. Ask gear-specific questions if looking at on-line sale sites.

The quick getaway may have been the case in a July 29 theft from a Vail Village jewelry store. Vail police have put out a statewide alert for the theft of a gold bracelet. The suspect was caught on camera concealing the bracelet, then leaving the store.

“We’re hoping for information to come back on that one,” Kenney said, adding there haven’t yet been any leads.

There are enough cameras in Vail Village that police have images of the faces of a couple of suspects, but Kenney added he believes police will be able to identify and arrest those suspects.

Kenney said the bike thefts have one thing in common: None were locked when they were taken.

“People have a sense of security,” Kenney said. That’s good. But, he added, “If you make it too easy to take your stuff (thieves) will oblige.”

That seems to be what’s happening with this particular run of bike thefts.

“People will leave their bikes for a limited time, and the suspects are taking advantage of that,” Kenney said.

Locking up gear is a good first step to keeping it secure. Kenney also recommended registering gear with the town. That registration form asks for make, model and serial numbers, among other information. When an item is stolen, police already have a record of the items they’re looking for.

Stolen items are often sold, of course. Kenney had a couple of tips for people answering on-line ads for those items.

Jewelry rarely shows up on internet marketplaces. Bikes are a little easier to sell, Kenney said.

Kenney added that the bicycle community “speaks its own language.” Asking specific questions in that language can help determine if an item’s original owner is the one who’s listed it for sale.

Potential purchasers can also call the serial number in to the Vail police’s non-emergency line, 970-479-2201. If that serial number is on record, an officer can tell if the bike or other gear has been reported stolen.