Vail Police seeking to identify witness in disturbance at Timber Falls Court

Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identify an individual who may have been a witness to the incident.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Josh Larson at 970-479-2201 or at JLarson@vailgov.com .

All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.