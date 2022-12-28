 Vail Police seeking to identify witness in disturbance at Timber Falls Court | VailDaily.com
Police investigate a Dec. 25 disturbance at Timber Falls Court apartments

Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail.  Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identify an individual who may have been a witness to the incident. 

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Josh Larson at 970-479-2201 or at JLarson@vailgov.com

All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

