Vail Police to sponsor bilingual recruit for Police Academy; applications available now

VAIL — The Vail Police Department is accepting applications for a Police Academy sponsorship. The program includes tuition-free enrollment at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs and an hourly wage of $27.36 while attending the academy.

The training includes 612 hours of course work. Upon successful completion of the academy, followed by certification, the sponsorship provides for an employment offer with Vail Police once an opening for a police officer becomes available.

To qualify for the Police Academy sponsorship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

• A successful, related work history.

• 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university; B.A. or B.S. degree is preferred.

• Demonstrate excellent public relations, guest service, communications and problem solving skills and a high-level of integrity.

• Must be 21 at the time of graduation from the academy.

• Bilingual speaking (English/Spanish) preferred.

• Meet the necessary requirements for the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Springs Police Academy.

• All applicants must undergo polygraph, psychological, drug screen, background investigation and physical abilities testing.

For more information, or to apply for the sponsorship, visit http://www.vailgov.com/jobs.