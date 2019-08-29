What smells at the post office in Vail? Cooler filters, not mold

Customers wait in line Friday at the post office in Vail. Customers have noticed a smell over the summer, but according to a spokesman, it's not mold.

Nate Peterson | npeterson@vaildaily.com

VAIL — Some Vail post office customers have noticed a smell over the summer. Some suspected mold. Others say they haven’t noticed an odor.

To start: The Vail post office doesn’t have a mold problem.

James Boxrud of the U.S. Postal Service’s communications office said in a phone interview that the post office in 2017 was evaluated for mold. That evaluation didn’t turn up mold, but did detect an odor traced to the filters in the building’s evaporative coolers.

“This sounded like it was the same type of thing (reported in 2017),” Boxrud said.

Boxrud said that his questions to the safety team resulted in people visiting the Vail post office this week. He said those people treated the evaporative cooler filters, which should take care of the smell. In addition, those filters will now be replaced more than once a year.

The odor has apparently been sporadic.

Several Vail residents contacted this week for another story were asked if they’d noticed an odor in the post office. None said they’d noticed a smell.

On the other hand, a Vail Daily employee said the smell was nearly overpowering on a recent visit.

With more frequent filter changes, the smell should be gone.