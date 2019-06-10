Vail prepares to issue fines to those with unregistered short term rental units

VAIL — Effective immediately, the town of Vail will issue fines for unregistered short-term rentals following a 90-day grace period. The deadline to register was March 1 for any rentals of less than 30 consecutive days.

The short-term rental requirements apply regardless of how the property is marketed — through a management company, online such as VRBO, Airbnb or newspaper, or word of mouth.

Based on the town’s ordinance, property owners and/or property managers face a $500 fine for the first violation, $1,500 for the second violation and $2,500 for the third violation. Upon the fourth violation within a 12-month period, the property will be prohibited from obtaining a short-term rental registration for a two-year period.

Owners or property managers can register units online at http://www.vailgov.com/finance under “Short Term Rentals.” For any questions or assistance in registering, contact Matthew VanEyll at mvaneyll@vailgov.com or 970-477-3515.