Vail, PrimaVail to host free homebuyer class

The town of Vail and PrimaVail are teaming up to host “Vail 81657: A Homebuyer’s Guide for the Local.”

The class is free and will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Grand View Room, located on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure. Yeti’s Grind will provide coffee and tea and breakfast bites will also be available.

Local experts will be on hand to present information and answer all your home-buying questions. Topics will include tips for assessing personal finances and budgeting to buy a home; selecting a realtor; choosing a lender and understanding different mortgage products; planning ahead for a town of Vail homebuyer lottery; understanding the Vail InDeed program; and more.

All participants will receive a free gift, plus will be eligible for several raffle prizes including gift cards to various Vail Restaurants, Town of Vail Day Parking Passes, swag and more.

Space is limited, so register today at PrimaVail.com and click on the Vail 81657 option.

The event is presented by Vail HOME Partners, PrimaVail, FirstBank, Caliber Home Loans, Christiania Realty and Yeti’s Grind.

For more information, contact the Town of Vail Housing Department at housing@vailgov.com .