Vail promotes Jeff Darnall to fleet manager; Todd Scholl retires after 37 years with town

VAIL — The town of Vail has announced the promotion of Jeff Darnall to assume the position of fleet manager in the Public Works and Transportation Department following an extensive interview and selection process. Darnall has been employed by the town since 2002 and has most recently served as fleet supervisor. He replaces Todd Scholl, who recently retired from the town after 37 years.

The town's fleet manager is responsible for all maintenance and procurement for 160 licensed vehicles, including transit buses, fire trucks, police vehicles, snowplows, heavy equipment, light-duty trucks and cars and more than 150 miscellaneous pieces of equipment.

Vail's fleet program is considered to be one of the best in Colorado due to Scholl's progressive leadership and the caliber of its maintenance team, which includes skilled mechanics, auto body technicians and a welder. Their efforts not only extend the life of vehicles while in service in Vail but are highly coveted at resale due to their exceptional safety record, reliability and fuel efficiency.

In announcing the appointment, Public Works and Transportation Director Greg Hall said Darnall brings a depth of knowledge to the position for a successful career transition, given his many years working alongside Scholl.