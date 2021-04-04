Vail Public Library celebrating National Library Week online April 4-10

National Library Week April 4-10 highlights the role libraries play in the community. The Vail Public Library will be celebrating by encouraging the community to explore its virtual offerings.

Special to the Daily

The week of April 4-10 is National Library Week, a time each year to highlight the role of libraries, librarians and library workers play in strengthening communities and offering opportunities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services.

This April, the Vail Public Library encourages community members to visit the library’s website at vaillibrary.com to explore virtual services and programs. The Vail Public Library offers a variety of online resources including electronic books, audio books, music, videos, magazines, arts and crafts programs, discussions, yoga classes and more.

National Library Week is a reminder that whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.

During these remote and mobile times, libraries of all types continue to adapt and expand offerings, from resources such as online homework help to Wi-Fi access for students and workers who might lack access at home.

Vail Public Library is celebrating National Library Week in several ways.

For the 10th anniversary of One Book One Valley, Vail Public Library was one of 84 nonprofit organizations nationwide selected to receive a National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant of $9,150 to support a community reading program between October 2020 and June 2021.The keynote author event will be on April 17. Vail Public Library officially welcomed StoryWalk to Bighorn Park in East Vail in February. Take a walk along the path that circles the pond and read the book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. April is National Poetry Month and Vail Public Library will be celebrating with a poetry contest for tweens and teens.

The library is also offering an Amnesty Month from April 4-30. This is an effort to recover overdue library materials by offering a “fine free” month. The purpose of the amnesty is to encourage the return of needed library materials and to promote use of the library. The amnesty does not include overdue fines still on record from previously returned materials, nor does it include fines for lost and/or damaged items. While some materials are simply lost, a great many are still in the hands of the patrons who checked them out. With a “no questions asked” amnesty period, the embarrassment and fear of paying large fines as obstacles to the return of long-overdue materials will be removed.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting the library’s website at http://www.vaillibrary.com , following the library on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

For more information, visit the Vail Public Library’s website at vaillibrary.com or call 970-479-2187.

Other libraries in the valley include the Eagle Valley Library District’s branches in Avon, Eagle and Gypsum.